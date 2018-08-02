These haunting photos from California's deadly Carr Fire will make you feel things

A deer stands on a road covered with fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns in the area (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

REDDING, Calif. - A deadly wildfire in Northern California continues to burn -- and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

So far, two firefighters and four civilians have died, including a 70-year-old woman and her two young great-grandchildren.

Daniel Bush, 62, was named as one of the victims. His sister told the Redding Record Searchlight that Bush had returned to his mobile home last Tuesday after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery.

The Carr Fire came through Bush’s neighborhood on Thursday. Bush wasn’t allowed to drive and couldn’t evacuate without help, and his sister couldn’t reach him because the roads to his home were blocked by sheriff’s deputies, she said.

The fire, which started July 23 in Shasta County, continues burning and has destroyed nearly 1,000 homes. This is happening about 200 miles north of San Francsico.

At last check, the Carr Fire had burned more than 176 square miles and was only 30 percent contained. It is believed to be in the top 10 on the list of most destructive fires in the state’s history.

Firefighters have said they’re focusing on saving lives and homes. Fire crews from across the United States are being sent to California to help the firefighters there, many of whom are stretched to their limits as they battle 17 wildfires across the state.

Some California firefighters have been working nonstop for two weeks.

More than 27,000 people in and around Redding remain evacuated from their homes.

We'll leave you with a few more photos. Fingers crossed the situation improves over the coming days and weeks.

