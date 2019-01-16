Neighbor says car explosion led to Deltona house fire

DELTONA, Fla. - A neighbor helped rescue a woman, but her dog and two cats were killed Wednesday morning in a Deltona house fire.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Brady Lane.

Before firefighters arrived, a neighbor said he smelled smoke while lying in bed and ran outside to help.

“I started pounding on the window to get her to wake up, and the car exploded and the entire house caught on fire, so I went to go back to the house to get something to break the window and she finally came running out of the house,” Richard Metro said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters saved one of her cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Volusia woman is safe this morning after her car exploded and quick thinking neighbor banged on her door to wake her up. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/1mR9trj0qF — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 16, 2019

