New area code coming to Central Florida next month

Some Verizon customers received an alert May 1 about the newest area code coming to Central Florida in a matter of weeks.

Starting June 4, 689 will join 407 in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Lake and Volusia counties.

Area code 689 is not expected to affect Brevard County’s 321 area code, which refers to the countdown sequence that precedes a spacecraft launch.

Area code 407 has represented the larger Central Florida area since 1988 as a split from 305.

It included portions of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties until 1996 when 561 was created.

The North American Numbering Administrator now anticipates available 407 numbers will run out by the end of 2019.

Central Florida cities are among the fastest growing in the nation.

The Orlando metro area grew by 60,000 residents in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

