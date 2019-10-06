New Disney Skyliners closed as gondola incident is investigated

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many passengers described being stranded for more than three hours aboard the new gondola transportation system at Walt Disney World as a nightmare.

Right now, there are more questions than answers about what went wrong Saturday evening.

This comes after a few Disney skyliner cable cars got stuck. The gondolas are part of a new transport system that opened last week. It was designed to carry visitors from hotels to theme parks about three stories above the ground.

Viewers sent News 6 pictures of what appeared to be at least two Disney cars stuck together.

One passenger told News 6, "My daughter was very hot. She didn't feel well at all."

News 6 saw firefighters on scene Saturday night, but it's still not clear if and how many passengers had to be rescued or transported.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials told News 6 Sunday, "​​​​​​​We did respond to their request for mutual aid and were in position last night to assist when the Skyliner went back up and running. We did not transport or evacuate anyone."​​​​​​​

News 6 has been calling and emailing Reddy Creek firefighters in an attempt to find out for sure if and how many passengers needed medical attention Saturday.

Disney has since closed the new Skyliners as officials work to find out what happened.

In a statement, Disney said, "One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime. We apologize for this situation, and we are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us."

News 6 has reached out to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Florida Department of Agriculture to see if they're investigating Saturday's scare at Disney.

Federal workplace safety investigators fined Walt Disney World in 2009 over a monorail accident following the death of a 21-year-old employee.

