Check out the best restaurants coming to Orlando in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is known for having a wide array of deliciously authentic food, and even more options are about to come to the area this year.

From pizza to tacos, the city is constantly growing its culinary scene to reflect the desires of its residents. Some of those requests included more locations of beloved restaurants and new food spots altogether.

Here are the most-anticipated restaurants coming to the City Beautiful this year.

Domu in Dr. Phillips



The restaurant, native to Orlando, is opening yet another location, but this time it's on Dr. Phillips Boulevard, right in the heart of the neighborhood. Although a specific month for opening has not been announced, the website does indicate the eatery plans to open this summer.

Domu is known for its ramen and cocktails made in-house. It has seen great success since opening at East End Market in 2016. Earlier this month, Domu Chibi opened its doors in Waterford Lakes and is different than its mother location because of its kiosk-style ordering and limited menu.

The Dr. Phillips spot will resemble the original Domu with its serving style and full-length menu options.

Click here for more information.

Jaleo and Pepe

Two new restaurants by chef Jose Andres will be opening at Disney Springs this year, but each will serve a different purpose.

The new Jaleo opening this winter will be the chain's largest location yet and will have multiple levels for customer enjoyment. The menu will feature authentic Spanish tapas, a variety of wood-fired paella options and more.

The first brick-and-mortar Pepe will also be opening this winter next to the new Jaleo location. The restaurant will offer a more extensive menu than what is offered at its food truck, featuring both hot and cold Spanish-style sandwiches and more.

Click here to learn more about Jaleo and here for more about Pepe.

Taco Bus

The Tampa taco chain is finally coming to Orlando this February on University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida. It will take the place of the former Paramount Fine Foods in University Terrace and will feature its signature bus in the middle of the restaurant. The Taco Bus menu offers tacos, tostadas, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, papos and bowls, all of which can be made vegetarian.

To see the full menu, click here.

Slice by Pizza Bruno

Nestled between Rise Above Tattoo and Public Storage, the new Slice by Pizza Bruno will offer single pizza slices on Mills Avenue. The location will offer a limited menu and will specialize in pizza by the slice.

Pizza Bruno has two locations currently, one on Curry Ford Road and another downtown. A set date for Slice's opening has yet to be released.

Click here for more information.

Sette

Se7en Bites Bake Shop lovers will be excited to know Sette will be opening its doors this March. The new restaurant will feature a dinner-only menu that will offer authentic Italian bites to downtown Orlando, unlike the owner's other restaurant Se7en Bites, which specializes in Southern comfort foods. The rustic fare will constist of stews, risottos and more, with a dessert menu consisting of seven options. Sette translates to seven in Italian, so to the owners, it only made sense.

Click here to learn more.

Proper & Wild

The sister location to the Sanctum, Proper & Wild was in soft opening mode beginning in early February. The higher-end vegan eatery on Morse Boulevard in Winter Park will stray from the only-salads-and-grain-bowls menu and will add in burgers, pizza and more. The health-focused restaurant will feature organic, fresh ingredients, and there will also be vegetarian options that include eggs and dairy to accommodate more customers.

Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar will also be opening in early 2019 in Altamonte Springs at 1150 Douglas Ave. and will feature even more coffee, tea, juice and smoothie options. It will not have the menu Sanctum lovers know and love, but grab-and-go vegan options will be available at the location.

To learn more about Proper & Wild, click here. For more about Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar, click here.

Kona Poke

Kona Poke recently opened its Lake Mary location in January at 242 Wheelhouse Lane. The menu features signature bowls, in addition to a build-your-own-bowl option. Soups, salads, drinks and mochi are also available. Six new locations will also open soon in Orlando, Lake Nona, Windermere, Winter Garden, Winter Park and Tampa.

Click here for more information about Kona Poke.

Here are more restaurants coming in 2019:

