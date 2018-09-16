New Smyrna Beach man survives Wyoming bear attack that killed guide

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Corey Chubon is resting at home in new Smyrna Beach after a bear attack that left him injured and took the life of his guide. Chubon encountered two bears on Friday while on a hunting trip in Wyoming.

Chubon and the guide, who the Associated Press reports was 37-year-old Mark Uptain, went to the woods in Jackson, Wyoming, to retrieve an elk that they had killed the day before. Chubon's father, who was on the trip but did not go with the two to get the animal, said he was told the two men were pulling the elk's carcass out of the woods on horseback when two bears attacked.

Chubon was grabbed by the ankles and tossed off of his horse, his father said. Chubon was able to point a pistol at the bear, but the animal knocked it out of his hands. Uptain was grabbed by the same bear and dragged into the woods; The AP reports that his body was found Saturday.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide, a local paper, reports that Chubon told authorities he threw his pistol to Uptain. The paper reports that officials have not been able to find the gun.

Once Chubon was able to escape the bear, he climbed back onto his horse and rode to the top of a nearby mountain in order to get cell service. According to his father, it took a helicopter two hours to reach Chubon before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that wildlife supervisors said they trapped and killed two grizzly bears they believe were the same from the attack. The paper reports that officials say the bears were likely a mother and grown cub and that the behavior was unusual for a bear family group.

After sustaining injuries to his arms, chest and ankles, Chubon was able to fly back to New Smyrna Beach Saturday night to be with his family. His father said he may need surgery to repair his Achilles tendons.

Both Chubon and his father said they remember Uptain as one of the nicest people they had ever met. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that he was a small business owner with five children.

