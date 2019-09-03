Missing 87-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman found safe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: A missing 87-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman has been found safe, according to police.

No other details were immediately released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 87-year-old woman.

Police said Mary Hancock Wilson was last driving west on State Road 44 from Glencoe Road in New Smyrna Beach around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

A family member told police she was going to go a relative's house in Leesburg to escape the hurricane conditions.

Around 10:35 p.m. Monday, family told police they had not heard from her.

Officers have issued a silver alert for her and her vehicle.

Her vehicle is a silver 2016 Cadillac SRX with the Florida Plate of HKLN20.

Anyone who has any information on Wilson is asked to call police.

