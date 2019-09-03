Missing 87-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman found safe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: A missing 87-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman has been found safe, according to police.
No other details were immediately released.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The New Smyrna Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 87-year-old woman.
Police said Mary Hancock Wilson was last driving west on State Road 44 from Glencoe Road in New Smyrna Beach around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
A family member told police she was going to go a relative's house in Leesburg to escape the hurricane conditions.
Around 10:35 p.m. Monday, family told police they had not heard from her.
Officers have issued a silver alert for her and her vehicle.
Her vehicle is a silver 2016 Cadillac SRX with the Florida Plate of HKLN20.
Anyone who has any information on Wilson is asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.