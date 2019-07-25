New Smyrna Beach police searching for semitrailer involved in fatal scooter crash

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Officers with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department are hoping new video will help them find more information about a fatal scooter crash on State Road 44 on Tuesday.

Police said 28-year-old Gelisha De Chelle Smith was killed in the crash around 11 p.m. in the area of the intersection of La Casa Drive and State Road 44.

Investigators said officers have obtained video from a local business camera, leading police to believe another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officers said the video appears to show a scooter going eastbound on State Road 44 in front of the Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park and being struck from behind by a passing semitrailer.

Authorities said the video does not show any identifying marks of the semitrailer due to poor quality.

Police said they are working on ways to improve the video quality.

Investigators said officers know the semitrailer was traveling eastbound on State Road 44 into New Smyrna Beach between Interstate 95 and South Myrtle Avenue between 10:55 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

The semitrailer may have minor to moderate front end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Claudio at 386-402-7790 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an indictment, if applicable.

