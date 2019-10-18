New Smyrna High teacher accused of having sexual contact with student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach High School teacher is behind bars after she was accused of having sexual contact with a student, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Megan Parris, 28, turned herself in Thursday after a judge signed a warrant for her arrest.

Deputies said the investigation began in March when another student reported information about Parris and a 16-year-old boy to school authorities. Investigators believe Parris had sexual encounters with the victim off campus, according to the report.

Parris has been on paid administrative leave outside of the classroom since the allegation surfaced, a news release said.

Parris is facing a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

