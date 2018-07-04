New York trooper, firefighter save 3-year-old girl drowning in Florida pool

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two first responders visiting from New York jumped into action Tuesday afternoon when they saw a girl drowning in a Daytona Beach hotel pool.

While the mother of the 3-year-old girl was gathering their belonging to leave the La Quinta Inn pool on West International Speedway Drive, she couldn't find her daughter, according to the report.

Daytona Beach police said Matthew Colwell, a state trooper, and Jessica Campeta, a firefighter, both visiting from Hudson, New York, spotted the girl underwater in the deep end of the pool and got her out.

The girl was unconscious and not breathing. Colwell and Campeta started CPR. They were able to get the toddler breathing on her own before emergency medical services arrived and she was taken to Halifax Hospital.

The girl is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

