Farm Next Door: How a devoted family is raising dozens of rescue animals

WINDERMERE, Fla. - What do more than a dozen goats, a rooster and his feathery girlfriend, Biscuit the miniature horse, four pigs, a pair of tortoises and two bearded dragons all have in common? They were rescued by the Jimenez family and live on the Farm Next Door.

Some of the animals arrived at the farm in heartbreaking conditions.

"I have pictures that I still don't even show 'em or post them on my Facebook because it's just too graphic. It's been sad. They're malnourished." Érika Jimenez, the founder of the Farm Next Door, said.

Jimenez, alongside her husband David and their two daughters, has been waking up at the crack of dawn to feed the almost 70 farm animals living in their backyard -- a type of safe haven built with their own hands on 3 acres of land.

"It's been an incredible journey because she's so excited about it and makes me excited about it. It's cost, it's money, but it's so well spent," Erika's high school sweetheart and husband of 20 years said.

The Farm Next Door isn't just any farm. It's a journey that started four years ago out of the kindness of their hearts.

"I've always had a heart for them." Érika, who's been rescuing animals since she was a little girl, said.

Not only are the animals cared for at the special farm, they also get to do some indulging, especially on Taco Tuesday, which seems to be their favorite day of the week, according to the Jimenez family.

The family said it's incredible to see how the animals come out of their shells after spending enough time at the farm.

"They'll come the first day, they're terrified, they don't want you touching them, they're scared, afraid," Victoria, the couple's youngest daughter, who aspires to become a veterinarian, said.

"I'm just grateful that we're able to bring them in and show them some love because their lives are not as long as ours, so let's make it good." their oldest daughter, Krystal, said.

She said that witnessing the nurturing characteristics the animals show after giving birth has taught her about love and kindness.

