Central Florida officers do more than just protect and serve

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every week, News 6 at Nine features community stories involving local law enforcement -- officers may take their work seriously, but they also love to have a good time with the community members they serve.

While on patrol in the Fruitland Park area, a Lake County deputy noticed a lemonade stand run by three young entrepreneurs. To help their cause, he decided to stop by and enjoy some of their fresh homemade lemonade, the perfect summer refreshment.

There's nothing more exciting than a surprise greeting from not just one, but a fleet of officers, especially in a magical place like Disney Springs. On Friday, 21-year-old Ian hoped to grab the attention of one Orange County officer by waving him over. Instead, many more joined, making for a memorable day.

Meanwhile, the Titusville Police Department participated in a car show where community members with a knack for vintage cars could take a close look at the department's old school patrol vehicle, long after its glory days of fighting crime.

Hair nets and badges — a comical sight, but nonetheless inspiring. Orlando Police Department's bike patrol officers were seen packing meals to feed Central Florida children and their families.

The Orange County Fire Rescue reunited a dog named Littler Casper with his owner. The dog had gotten stuck under a storage shed while chasing a snake. Dave Nelson was grateful to retrieve his dog, who was scared but unhurt. This wasn't your typical cat-in-a-tree-call, but certainly heartwarming.

