How Orlando-area first responders are making a difference this week

This week, four local agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media.

A 7-year-old boy in Brevard got the surprise of a lifetime when Brevard County Fire Rescue crews and West Melbourne police showed up at his birthday party. Of course, a fire truck and police cruiser even made appearances and served as the perfect spots for pictures.

In Osceola County, deputies spent time with law enforcement officers in the area, as well as retired officers from Puerto Rico. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office shared photos from the event on Facebook, saying the deputies enjoyed the afternoon of friendship and fellowship.

A little boy who evacuated from North Carolina to Palm Coast during Hurricane Florence wanted to visit the Palm Coast Fire Department while in town because he loves firefighters and trucks, his mom wrote on Facebook. He stopped by the fire house with cookies and was welcomed in by everyone at the station. Not only did he enjoy the firefighters' company during his visit, he was also involved in a crash before then, and while responding to it, the firefighter distracted him and kept him calm by letting him explore their truck. His mom, of course, thanked them.

How do you celebrate Johnny Appleseed's birthday? Oviedo police do it by teaching some elementary school students about apples. A photo posted on the Oviedo Police Department's Facebook page showed an officer reading to a first-grade class at Partin Elementary School. That won't be his last visit to local classrooms either, according to the post.

