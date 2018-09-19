How these law enforcement officers are humanizing the badge

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, five agencies in Central Florida shared stories on social media that highlighted the good work they're doing in the community.

Firefighters were no match for these Volusia County deputies who took part in this year's Heroes Cup Police vs. Firefighters soccer match this weekend. Deputies shared their winning photo -- trophy and all -- to Facebook, saying it was a close match, but cops captured the win this year.

A corporal with the Orange County Sheriff's Office gave a badge to a young boy he met through a program that provided both the boy and the corporal's son service dogs. When the boy's family told the corporal he loved law enforcement officers, the corporal said he knew it was only right to surprise him with an OCSO badge during their training session. Look at how happy the boy was.

A few deputies in Brevard County made patrolling fun this weekend while keeping an eye on the area while riding on horseback. Deputies said riding the horses sure made for a fun icebreaker when plenty of people in the community came up to pet the animals. Did we mention the team patrolling the area was made up of reserve deputies and other volunteers who donated their time and horses?

In Seminole County, members of the county's school crossing guard team participated in a Bike Safety Expo hosted by Wekiva Elementary School. Deputies shared photos from the event to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, thanking parents and staff members for their commitment to teaching safety to students.

What's better than cookies and milk? Osceola County sheriff's deputies may tell you it's cookies and milk with a cop. Deputies on Monday stopped by Osceola Science Charter School to read and enjoy their favorite snack with a kindergarten class. Of course, they shared some photos from the event to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page for the community to enjoy.

