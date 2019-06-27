News 6 on-air personalities share their favorite beauty tips

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many viewers will be surprised to hear that there are no makeup artists or hair stylists at News 6.

We get our hair done and do our make-up just like everybody else, and we rely on it to stay on all day, through the heat, humidity -- and sometimes even hurricanes.

So collectively, some of the News 6 talent shared their top, go-to, use-all-the-time, can't-live-without, beauty tips.

Nadeen Yanes, Reporter

imPress by Kiss



"These are literally stick-on nails. Stickers! Not glue. They are cheap and easy and last at least two weeks. I usually find them at any local pharmacy."

L'Oreal® Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream



"I swear by this! It goes on green but has some magic in it that literally matches your skin tone and corrects any redness. On weekends, I just use this as a makeup base instead of foundation. On air, I use it as a primer."

Julie Broughton, Anchor

Color Wow Dream Coat



"It feels like your hair just had a Brazilian blowout, but instead of paying like $500 you are paying $30 bucks."

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lipstick in Naked



"It's is a great nude for blonde and fair-skinned people."

Candace Campos, Anchor/Meteorologist

Queen Helene Cholesterol Cream



"I use this when I go to the beach. This is perfect for summer. It makes your hair yummy soft."

Caruso Steam Rollers



"You just put a pinch of salt in it and it holds my curls longer than a normal curling iron."

Kirstin O'Connor, Anchor

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo



"It helps keep my hair from becoming brassy. And it's cheap!"

MAC "Brave" Satin Lipstick



"It looks like the color of my real lips!"

Bridgette Ellison, Anchor

Purpose Gentle Cleansing Wash



"It's super gentle. It won't sting your eyes and gets all of my makeup off."

Bonus tip: I use baby washcloths for all things facial.

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Glytone Face Wash



"I get it from my dermatologist and use it as a makeup remover and face wash. You just feel clean! It doesn't over-dry and is good for my skin."

Cerave Moisturizing Cream



"The big blue pint! I have dryer skin. 50-year old Justin will thank current Justin for moisturizing."

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits



"They stay on my lips the entire two hours that I'm live on News 6 Mornings."

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Kiehl's Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, Blue Eagle



"A friend in college told me about this. It has menthol! And kind of numbs the skin. It prepares my skin for a shave. If you break out, this product is the best."

Trooper Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner



"It leaves NOTHING on your face. Doesn't have a chemical feel left over on my skin."

Adrianna Iwasinski, Investigative Reporter

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes



"I swear by them every day. It takes off all of my makeup and does NOT dry out my face."

What's your favorite beauty product? Sound off in the comments below.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.