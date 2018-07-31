News 6 reporter to moderate congressional debate

Former congressman Alan Grayson and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

ORLANDO, Fla. - Incumbent Darren Soto and challenger Alan Grayson will face off in a Democratic congressional candidates debate Thursday with News 6 investigative reporter Mike Holfeld serving as the moderator.

The Tiger Bay Club is hosting the debate, which is being held at the Varsity Club on Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando beginning at noon.

Both Democrats are vying for votes to represent Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which covers parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties. Soto currently holds the seat while Grayson, a former congressman, filled the position from 2012 to 2015.

Florida voters will decide on Aug. 28 which politician moves on to the November general election ballot.

