Find out which houses are handing out Halloween candy with Nextdoor's treat map

ORLANDO, Fla. - You can take the spooky tricks out of trick-or-treating this year with a virtual map that pinpoints where in your neighborhood to score candy on Halloween night.

Nextdoor brought back the popular "Treat Map" in time for Halloween. Each year, Nextdoor launches the feature to provide users with the inside scoop on where the best streets are for treats.

Neighbors can mark their home as a candy corn to let other neighbors know they will be giving out candy. A haunted house icon on the map means trick-or-treaters know which houses have a "spook-filled thrill" in store. Teal pumpkin icons on the map indicate houses giving out non-edible treats for people with food allergies.

Parents and neighbors can use the "Treat Map" to know where other people will be throughout Halloween night. They can stay informed on their computer or on their mobile device with the Nextdoor app for iPhone and Android.

Click here to find your neighborhood treat map.

