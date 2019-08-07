NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. - The NFL Pro Bowl is coming back to the City Beautiful.

The AFC vs. NFC game is scheduled to take place Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium, marking the fourth year the Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando.

"The NFL's decision to again return to our city further strenghtens Orlando's status as one of the nation's premier sports destination," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote on Twitter.

We’re thrilled that the @NFL Pro Bowl will be back at our @CWStadium in January. The NFL’s decision to again return to our city further strengthens Orlando’s status as one of the nation’s premier sports destinations.



pic.twitter.com/oSR9FIW2Uu — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 7, 2019

The Pro Bowl first moved to Orlando for the 2016 season.

Tickets are expected to go on sale later this year. Fans interested in purchasing can register here for presale options.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.