No charges for Florida woman who took husband's guns

BARTOW, Fla. - A Florida prosecutor said he is dropping criminal charges against an estranged couple after the wife's arrest for taking two guns from the husband's apartment and turning them over to the police.

State Attorney Brian Hass said in a case disposition sent to The Associated Press Tuesday that Courtney and Joseph Irby agreed to participate in a 12-month program that includes anger management classes.

Courtney Irby was originally arrested in Bartow on suspicion of theft and burglary, but was later charged with trespassing. Joseph Irby faced an aggravated battery charge for hitting his wife's vehicle with his. The couple is divorcing.

Hass said the offer came after prosecutors found Courtney Irby illegally installed a tracking device in her husband's car. He said contradictions in her testimony have affected her credibility.

