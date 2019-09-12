Nonprofit organization helps senior citizens stay in their homes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Seven homeowners in the Orlando area will soon get new roofs for free, thanks to a private developer and a not-for-profit organization working to help senior citizens stay in their homes.

Former state Sen. Gary Siplin has partnered with Rebuilding Together Orlando and JMD Global Developers LLC to address what he calls the housing crisis in Central Florida.

"If we can save the roof, that avoids the mold and mildew, and they can stay in their house and live happily every after," Siplin said.

Siplin said many of the senior homeowners need major roof repairs that are financially impossible for them. He said some of their roofs are caving in, while others are simply in homes that are unsafe to live.

He said with Central Florida growing weekly, there's a need to address the housing crisis now. He told News 6 he sent out letters recently to seniors in need.

"Because there's a housing crisis, we can't depend on the government to make sure we have affordable housing," said Siplin.

Ernestine Love took News 6 inside her Orange County home and showed us how water leaks into her bedroom pretty much every time it rains.

She's been forced to put down buckets to keep water and rain out. She lives on a fixed income and is like many who simply can't afford to get her roof fixed. She's one of the seven senior citizens in Orange County who will soon get a new roof for free.

"I wouldn't like for it to rain in my house -- and I'd get mold, mildew and all that," said Love.

Love said she's forever grateful.

"I'm very thankful," said Love.

Her daughter told News 6 she's so thankful for the opportunity her mom is getting.

"You don't need me to cry right now. Thankful. Don't want to cry," said Jacqueline Love.

In all, Siplin told News 6 he's working to find funding to assist about 30 senior citizens in Orange County. He said construction begins in about a week for the first seven seniors.

In July, we were told Orange County gave funds to a not-for-profit organization to assist with the housing efforts in the Pine Hills area.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.