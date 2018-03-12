LIVE UPDATES: Jury to be seated Monday in Noor Salman trial

Noor Salman, 31, as drawn by a sketch artist on March 2, 2018 during jury selection.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The lead attorney representing the widow of the Pulse nightclub gunman arrived at the fe deral courthouse in Orlando on Monday morning, during the final day of jury selection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron, who is presiding over the federal case against 31-year-old Noor Salman, hoped to have a pool of 56 potential jurors selected on Friday, but by the time court recessed, there were only 55.

On Monday morning, two more potential jurors were added to the pool, making the total 57.

Court will be in recess until 2 p.m. to give attorneys on both sides ample time to decide how they plan on exercising their strikes. The defense attorneys can exercise up to 20 strikes and government prosecutors can use up to 12 strikes until the pool of 56 potential jurors is whittled down to the final panel of 12, plus six alternates.

There will be no court proceedings on Tuesday, and opening statements will be held on Wednesday.

Many of the potential jurors selected to remain thus far work in fields related to science, technology or math. More than 30 of them are Caucasian and the remainder are black or Hispanic. Thirty-seven are women and 20 are men.

When court reconvenes Monday afternoon, Byron also plans to address a motion filed by the U.S. government late Sunday that asks that 911 calls made from inside the nightclub's bathrooms be submitted as evidence.

"The calls provide some of the only evidence of what happens in the bathrooms at Pulse nightclub," because those areas are not shown on security cameras, according to the motion.

Byron must approve all evidence both parties want to present to the jury.

Salman's defense attorney Linda Moreno said the motion was expected.

Salman's family arrived Monday and was seen walking into the courthouse ahead of the final jury selection. The family spokeswoman said they were waiting until opening statements to fly in from California.

The lead defense attorney, Charles Swift, also arrived in town Monday.

Walking into the courthouse, he said "we're going to trial" and that he was present for the strikes expected Monday afternoon.

Salman is accused of aiding and abetting in her husband Omar Mateen's attack on Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, and obstructing justice by lying to FBI investigators after the fact. Her trial is being held at the U.S. Middle District courthouse in Orlando, which is about 2 miles from the nightclub.

The trial is expected to last three weeks after the jury is seated.

