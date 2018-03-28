Jury deliberates fate of Pulse gunman's widow

Noor Salman's two uncles, aunt and family spokesperson Susan Clary in front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After weeks of testimony and evidence, the 12-member jury panel is deliberating if Noor Salman is guilty of aiding and abetting and obstructing justice in connection with her husband's attack on Pulse nightclub.

The jury began deliberating at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, following hours of closing statements from government prosecutors and defense attorneys that morning. The jury will deliberate until 5 p.m. then resume at 9 a.m. Thursday if a verdict has not yet been reached.

When Salman's uncle learned his niece's federal trial would be in Orlando, he said, he feared the worst, because the courthouse is less than 2 miles from where Salman's late husband murdered 49 people.

The attack on the Pulse nightclub by Omar Mateen on June 12, 2016 is still an open wound in the greater Orlando area. More than 50 others injured in the shooting survived and the tragedy touched people around the world. Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff with Orlando police.

His wife's trial was difficult for the survivors and for the families of victims.

On Wednesday, after three weeks of testimony and evidence, the 12-member jury panel began to deliberate if Salman is guilty of what the U.S. government has accused her of -- aiding and abetting the attempted provision and provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization. She is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to the FBI.

"It's in the jury's hands," Al Salman said of his 31-year-old niece's fate. "They are intelligent. They are smart. They are paying attention. So we have faith in the jury."

Al Salman and two of his cousins, from California, have been in court every day since opening statements were made, sitting 6 feet behind their niece. Noor Salman has been in jail since January 2017, and hasn't seen her relatives, including her now 5-year-old son, since she was extradited to Florida.

Salman did not testify and the jury is not allowed to consider that a factor in their decision. As the accused, Salman isn't even required to put on a case for her defense, however, some of the best criminal lawyers have taken up her case and fought on her behalf.

After closing arguments, the judge went over instructions for the set of legal requirements for the jurors to follow to ensure Salman is not wrongly convicted. The government's burden of proof is beyond reasonable doubt. If the jury has any doubt about whether Salman is guilty, they must acquit her. Read more here about how the jury will make its decision.

The judge went over those instructions with the jury members and then notified the six alternate jurors that they could go home, but said they may be called back if another member has to leave for any reason during deliberation.

"I believe in our system. I believe in our jury system. I believe in our jury," Salman's aunt Susan Adieh said.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron handed the case to the jury at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday after the defense and government finished closing arguments that afternoon.

The jury will deliberate until 5 p.m. Wednesday and return at 9 a.m. Thursday if they have not reached a verdict.

Follow updates below and follow News 6 live trial reports at ClickOrlando.com/NoorSalmantrial.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.