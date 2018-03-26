LIVE UPDATES: Noor Salman's lawyers scheduled to present defense

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors will hear Noor Salman's side of events leading up to the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub as her attorneys begin laying out their case in her defense on Monday.

Salman, 31, is accused of aiding and abetting the attempted provision and provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as obstruction of justice. In short, the government said she helped Omar Mateen prepare for his terror attack through her words and actions, and then she lied to the FBI about what she knew.

Mateen was killed by Orlando SWAT members on June 12, 2016, after a three-hour stand off with police and killing 49 people and wounding more than 50 others.

The government's case relies heavily on a 26-page written statement that FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez wrote down for Salman the day of the shooting. Her defense team will undoubtedly try to discredit that statement and how it was acquired.

On Thursday, the government established that part of Salman's statement could not be true. She allegedly told the FBI she knew Mateen was going to attack Pulse, because the couple cased the club on a June 8 trip to Orlando. An FBI expert testified Thursday that neither Mateen, nor his wife could have been anywhere near Pulse on that date, according to cellphone tower data.

Government witnesses also testified that Mateen's target was one that appeared to be a last-minute decision. He Googled "Orlando nightclubs" and drove back and forth between Eve Orlando and Pulse before opening fire on the gay nightclub at 2:02 a.m., the gunman's cellphone records show.

Salman's lawyers say their client is a scapegoat and the statement was coerced.

“They’ve established that Mateen is a monster that killed those individuals, no one is denying that, but when it comes to evidence that Noor Salman participated, the evidence is not there,” civil rights lawyer Ahmed Bedier said Thursday after the U.S. district judge denied a motion to acquit Salman.

“A lot of it just relies on this one statement that was written by Agent Enriquez. It was not written by Noor Salman it was written by Agent Enriquez.”

Attorney Charles Swift said the defense team plans to call 13 witnesses and take about two and a half days to present their case.

Salman has been in court every day since jury selection began on March 1. Two of her uncles and her aunt have been in Orlando and often in court to support her. Salman and Mateen's 5-year-old lives with her mother in California.

Mateen's father, Salman's uncle, a registered nurse and a false confession expert are among the people expected to testify. It's unclear if Salman will take the stand in her own defense.

The defense team said Salman was the victim of domestic violence from Mateen, similarly to his first wife who left him after she was abused. Her lawyers say her statements to the FBI after the shooting about finances were made out of concern of how the unemployed mother would care for her then 3-year-old son.

If the jury finds Salman guilty, the maximum sentence is life in prison.

