Opening statements start Wednesday in trial of Pulse gunman's widow

The Middle District of Florida courthouse in downtown Orlando where Noor Salman, 31, will be tried for allegedly aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. government will begin laying out its case against the Pulse shooter's widow Wednesday during opening statements at the U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando.

Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in the attack on Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, and with obstruction of justice.

On March 1, U.S. District Judge Paul Byron started questioning possible jurors who had been drawn from a pool of more than 600 people.

Salman, 31, has appeared in court every day with her attorney throughout jury selection. She has been in custody since her arrest in January 2017.

Potential jurors were excused for many reasons including ties to Pulse shooting victims, views on Islam and immigration and biases against Salman's alleged involvement.

The final panel of 12, plus six alternates, was seated Monday.

Jurors will not be sequestered, but their identities will be protected. U.S. Marshals will meet them at an undisclosed location every day before court and take them into the Orlando federal courthouse.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney and Salman's defense attorney, Linda Moreno, will each have approximately 50 minutes to deliver their opening statements.

Mark O'Mara, News 6 legal expert and the attorney who defended George Zimmerman, said opening statements are a big moment during a high-profile trial.

"The judge would tell the jury that what they say in opening is not evidence," O'Mara said. "But we, as lawyers, know that if we can outline what you want to say through the cross-examinations, if you can get that out there, literally give them sort of the jigsaw-puzzle view of what they are going to see then now you have told them what to look for and you've sort of started your case already."

The trial is expected to last three weeks and court will not be in session on Fridays. If convicted, Salman faces life in prison.

