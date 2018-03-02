Pulse families seek justice in Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - As attorneys work to seat a jury in the trial of Noor Salman -- the wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Matteen -- some of the victims of the tragedy are seeking justice.

Some of them plan on attending the trial every day that they can.

They told News 6 they want answers, and they say attending is the only way to get those answers.

"I'm feeling like it's going to be a necessary agony," said Christine Leinonen.

Her son Christopher was shot nine times the morning of June 12 -- wounds that killed him.

She said she knows coming face-to-face with Noor Salman is not going to be easy.

"She still has a son. Even if she gets life in prison, she will still be able to know her son," Leinonen said.

"I am living a lifetime behind bars -- bars that were created by her and her husband. I have to live there. I'm going to my grave now in grief," she said.

Members of victim Amanda Alvear's family tells News 6 they plan on being inside the courtroom.

Her cousin, Liz Benabe, said, "We wish it was him going on trial."

She said Salman knew about her husband's plot, so justice will come through her.

Jerry Wright was also one of the 49 killed inside Pulse.

His mother told us, "No trial will ever give us justice because it will never give us back our son."

"If she's found guilty, there will be justice," said Leinonen. "Her having to live a lifetime behind bars -- it's justice."

The U.S. District Court clerk's office told News 6 said efforts have been taken to make it easier to handle a large number of people expected to watch the trial in court.

An overflow room has been set up so victims and families will be able to see what happens and hear what is said.

