Hearing held for Pulse gunman's widow Noor Salman

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hearing was held Friday ahead of the Noor Salman trial.

Salman is facing years in prison if she is convicted on charges that she helped her husband plan the 2016 attack that killed 49 people. Salman has denied any wrongdoing.

It's not known if the widow of the Pulse nightclub gunman was in court for the hearing, likely the final one before jury selection begins in her federal trial.

The hearing comes days after the judge in the case issued some key rulings involving evidence that the jury will and will not be able to see.

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday.

