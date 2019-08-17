Ocala apartment complex hit by rising floodwaters

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Several families were forced to leave their homes Friday after floodwaters rose past their doorsteps in Ocala.

Workers at the Ocala Gardens Apartments told News 6 the water was more than 3 feet deep in some areas after torrential rains hit for several days.

"Terrifying. It’s just unbelievable," said Teresa Artman, who chose to leave the apartment she shares with Nicolo Piccarillo.

Piccarillo said the water started getting dangerously close Friday morning and within a short period of time, he couldn't open his front door.

The American Red Cross is putting some of the families up at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, while the property manager at the apartments is helping other families with motel rooms.

With more rain in the forecast, the families were expected to be out of their homes throughout the weekend.



