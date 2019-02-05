Ocala dispatcher meets family after helping deliver baby over phone

OCALA, Fla. - Keisha Oliver was in labor when Amber Melendez-Sanchez, a member of the Ocala police dispatch night team, took the call from the family and calmly walked them through delivering a healthy baby boy.

"If she wasn't on the phone, there's no way - there's no way I would've made it with him," Keisha Oliver said of her baby boy.

On Tuesday, the family and the dispatcher finally got to meet -- putting faces to the voices of an unforgettable phone call.



The contractions were about one minute apart when Melendez-Sanchez spoke to the woman in labor.



The family found themselves on the phone with Melendez-Sanchez walking them through childbirth step by step for six minutes as baby boy Uzziah Jeremiah Brown was born.



Melendez- Sanchez spoke with Olivers' fiance over the phone helping him with the birth of his baby boy.



"I do have to give you instructions on how to deliver the baby, OK? Just in case she doesn't," Melendez- Sanchez told him over the phone.



"Oh god, oh god, oh god, oh god,OK," Olivers fiance said.



Paramedics were en route but the baby would beat them there. They arrived just a couple minutes after the Uzziah was born.



"I've never given a delivery that fast. I'm usually in labor for hours," Oliver said.



Both mom and her newborn son are happy to be home.

