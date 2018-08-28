Ocala man tries to escape custody, injures 2 deputies authorities say

OCALA - An Ocala man is in custody after attempting to escape arrest Monday, injuring two Marion County Sheriff Office deputies in the process, according to an affidavit.

Deputies were originally responding to Southwest 106 Place for a suspicious incident. En route, dispatch notified the deputies the call was in reference to a verbal disturbance and a car that crashed into a home with a juvenile inside.

According to the affidavit, Marion County Fire Rescue were on the scene and told deputies there was no crash.

Deputies still approached the residence and met David Barker at the front door of the home.

According to the affidavit, a deputy tried to speak with Barker, and Barker would not cooperate. The officer told Barker he would not leave until the woman of the residence returned home.

A deputy also asked to speak with the child in the home. Barker was resistant at first, but eventually called for the child and deputies were able to determine the child was fine.

The woman returned home and while a deputy spoke to her, Barker was trying to argue with her, according to the affidavit. A deputy told Barker he was done speaking with him and told Barker he could go back inside his home.

The deputy walked to the driveway with the woman to continue the conversation. Barker later came back out of his home, walked directly in front of the deputy and proceeded to punch him in the face, according to the affidavit.

The accompanying deputy tried to gain control of Barker and in that process was also struck in the face. The deputy was struck several more times by Barker due to him trying to resist arrest, according to the affidavit.

The woman was still standing in the driveway as the deputies tried wrestled to gain custody of Barker. Authorities said Barker threatened to kill the woman as deputies tried to arrest him.

Deputies continued to tell Barker to stop resisting before using a Taser on him. After being shocked with a Taser twice, Baker was placed into custody.

As deputies put Baker in the back of the patrol car, Baker requested that his handcuffs to be loosened, claiming they were too tight. When a deputy checked, Baker jumped out of the patrol car, pushed past the deputy and ran, according to the affidavit.

After a brief struggle, the deputies were able to get Baker back into custody and into the patrol car, according to authorities.

Before the deputies left, the woman told them that when Baker was fighting with authorities and threatened to kill her, she was scared. She said she felt Baker could carry out the threat if he was able to break free and get hold of one of the deputies' guns.

According to the affidavit, the deputies suffered several minor injuries. One deputy had a swollen bottom lip, blood in his mouth and nose and swelling on the bridge of his nose. The accompanying deputy also had an injury on his forehead where he was struck by Baker and scrapes on his elbows and knees, authorities say.

Baker is in custody on suspicion of resisting an officer with violence, two counts of battery on an officer, simple assault with the intent or threat of domestic violence and escaping. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

