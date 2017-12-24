Ocala officers send Prince George special 'police car' after seeing wish list

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police not only work to keep their community safe at home, but they also double as Santa's biggest helpers from time to time.

This time, they made a Christmas wish for a young member of the royal family come true.

Four-year-old Prince George, son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had only one request written on his wish list to Father Christmas this year.

He wrote "police car" in big letters on the third line of his list.

After being tipped off by Santa, of course, the Ocala Police Department sent the young prince a special edition Hot Wheels Ocala police car.

"It was so sweet that out of all of the requests he could have made, his one wish was a police car. This was just a small gesture and a way for us to spread some holiday cheer from the U.S.." a spokeswoman for the Police Department said.

In addition to the 1969 Dodge Charger special edition vehicle, the department sent a letter to the prince that read the following:

"Dear Prince George, We Were told by Santa that you wanted a police car for Christmas. Our officers in Ocala, Florida, in the United States would like you to have this special edition Hot Wheels. Enjoy! Best Wishes, Ocala P.D."

The Police Department shared photos of the car and the letter in a Facebook post, showing that they're working to connect with others, even "across the pond."

The spokeswoman said officers recently mailed the gift and they're hoping it arrives just in time for Christmas.

Prince George did mention at the top of his list that he'd been "nice" this year. It seems Santa was able to confirm his good behavior.

