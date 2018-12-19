Ocala PD spreads holiday cheer by giving cash, not tickets

OCALA, Fla. - Getting pulled over can be stressful, especially during the holidays, when you might be tight on cash and unable to pay a ticket.

The Ocala Police Department recently launched its Operation OPD Secret Santa for the second year in a row.

Instead of handing over tickets when pulling people over, the officers handed out cash.

A total of $5,200 in $100 bills was handed out to Ocala citizens to spread holiday cheer.

One surprise interaction was caught on camera, and the woman couldn’t have been happier to receive the money instead of a ticket for an expired tag.

Thank you, Ocala PD, for bringing happiness and sometimes tears of joys to your citizens.



