Ocala police officer busted for DUI had 'at least 7 beers,' officials say

OCALA, Fla. - A 21-year-old Ocala police officer was arrested on DUI charges early Friday after she had "at least seven beers" and a blood alcohol level more than two times the legal limit, officials said.

Kaitlyn MacDonald was involved in a single-vehicle crash, which was reported at 1:57 a.m. in the 100 block of SW 5th Street.

According to Ocala police, an officer responded to the wreck and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from MacDonald as she spoke.

MacDonald said she was coming from a bar in downtown Ocala and had consumed at least seven beers, according to police.

MacDonald performed a series of five field sobriety exercises and was arrested, police said. Breath tests showed that her blood alcohol level was between 0.198 and 0.20, police said.

MacDonald, who faces charges of driving under the influence and property damage, was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Police said MacDonald was hired Dec. 29, 2017, and is currently in the probationary period of her employment with the department.

An investigation is ongoing.

