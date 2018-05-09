Ocala police piece together details involving fight, shooting, car crash

OCALA, Fla. - A fight and a shooting were reported Tuesday evening in Ocala, and a short time later, two people were hit by a car, police said.

The Ocala Police Department is still trying to determine what happened first: the shooting or the people struck by the vehicle, officers said.

The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. near SW 12th Avenue and Sixth Street. A man who had been shot then drove the car to the area of 1900 SW 7th Place, where he hit a vehicle, then got out of his car and collapsed, police said.

No one was inside the vehicle the man struck, according to investigators.

Although the man collapsed, he didn’t die, police said.

Stay with News 6 for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.