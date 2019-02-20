Off-duty deputy's vehicles set on fire in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty deputy's vehicles were set on fire early Wednesday morning in Umatilla, adding to a string of possible arsons recently reported in the area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a call was received around 4:30 a.m. about a fire at a home in Umatilla. As first responders were on the way there, they received clarification that the fire actually affected two personal vehicles that belong to a deputy who was off duty at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshall's office is investigating the most recent incident, along with five other fires that occurred in the area since Saturday.

Those fires affected a house, a restuarant, a barn and multiple vehicles.

The Lake County fire chief is asking anyone with information about the fires to call 1-877-NO-ARSON.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.