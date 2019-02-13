Officer shot in line of duty returning to Orlando

Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia was shot by a suspect holding four children hostage on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer shot in the line of duty while responding to a hostage situation in June will return to Orlando on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Orlando police, Officer Kevin Valencia will be flown back to Orlando after spending months at the Shepherd Center, a brain and spinal cord rehabilitation center near Atlanta.

Valencia suffered serious injuries while responding to a hostage situation at an apartment complex in June. Police said the suspect killed himself and the four children he had taken as hostages.

"Please keep the Valencia family in your prayers," police said in a statement.

ClickOrlando.com reported that Valencia would not return Wednesday, but police later clarified their statement, saying he's returning but it's now a "private affair."

