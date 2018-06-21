Officials: Port Orange park to close to remove trees infested with beetles

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Spruce Creek Park in Port Orange will be closed for a week starting on Saturday due to an infestation of ips bark beetles, officials from Volusia County Government said.

A news release said the park, located at 6250 Ridgewood Avenue, has "numerous pine trees infested with ips bark beetles, which kill the trees." Officials said they plan to remove the trees to prevent the infestation from spreading.

More News Headlines

Ips bark beetles typically attack weakened trees and can build up after weather events that create suitable environments for the bugs to breed, according to research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Officials said signs will be posted in the park and a notice will be posted online.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.