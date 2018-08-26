'Furious,' 'tired' and calls for action: Officials respond to Jacksonville mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lone gunman opened fire Sunday afternoon at the Jacksonville Landing, a riverfront mall in Jacksonville, shooting at least six people and killing multiple victims during a gaming tournament.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. during a Madden Tournament, an NFL video game, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Florida officials and leaders, many who are running for political office, reacted to the second mass casualty shooting this year in the Sunshine State.

Here is what they've said:

"It’s impossible to comprehend today’s news. I’m heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere. What I can say is I know today what lifelong Jacksonville residents have known forever - we are resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends, particularly in the most trying occasions. This tragedy will ask the best of all of us, but I know we will respond. - Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan

"We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations." - Jacksonville Landing

"I’ve spoken to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement."- Gov. Rick Scott

“This shooting in Jacksonville deeply saddens, shocks and outrages all of us. I’m making sure that all federal resources will be available to assist victims and their families, and to help law enforcement do their jobs.”- Sen. Bill Nelson.

“We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”- EA Sports, the maker of the Madden football video game victims were playing during the shooting.

The University of North Florida shared a link to mass shooting recovery tips saying, "Ospreys, you are not alone, counselors are available to answer your call if you need to speak with someone at this time. Call 904-620-2602 and select option 2. Our hearts and minds are with the Jacksonville community."

Praying for Jacksonville and the victims of this horrific attack. My advocates are there assisting @JSOPIO—helping the victims. - Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

"This gun violence epidemic must stop, and we simply cannot let this become the new normal. Too many lives are being snuffed out far too soon in everyday places like our high school football games, movie theaters, shopping malls, and public schools. As long as we let this absurd status quo continue, in which the gun lobby controls our elected officials, this bloodshed will continue. I will lift the victims’ families up in prayer tonight, and as our next Governor, I will do everything in my power to finally pass the common sense gun safety laws we so badly need in the Sunshine State.”- Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum

“I am horrified and I am furious. The shootings are too many to count—in our schools, neighborhoods and nightclubs. Our thoughts are with the victims, but we should all be outraged. Too many lives are destroyed, while leaders take no action. It's time for new leaders.”- Mayor Philip Levine

"I am tired of hearing 'When is enough going to be enough?' I am tired of hearing 'thoughts and prayers' from those who do nothing. We need to end these mass shootings — and the only way to do that is to vote out the politicians complicit in this cycle of death."- U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham

"Standing with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as this horrible situation unfolds. Please keep everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in your thoughts." -Orlando Police Department

"Another heartbreaking day for our state and country. Orlando stands ready to provide any assistance and support that we can to Jacksonville." - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

"Our prayers are with the families of the victims in Jacksonville. Please continue to follow @JSOPIO for updates and cooperate with first responders and law enforcement at the scene." - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam

