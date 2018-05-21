'Oops:' Florida Virtual School website offline for hours after unexpected outage

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first day of virtual classes conducted without 11 out-of-state teachers who were dropped from the Florida Virtual School, or FLVS, system last Friday had an unexpected technical glitch.

The FLVS website posted “Oops!” followed by “VSA is unavailable at this time. We are experiencing an unexpected outage.”

Virtual teachers started texting News 6 on Monday morning to report that the entire FLVS system was down.

his children, one in sixth grade and one in ninth grade, attend the virtual flex program, which allows students to work at their own pace. He said they saw a post that said there may have been “a potential security breach.”

He said his children changed their passwords after seeing the post but the site is still not working.

News 6 confirmed that post referred to an incident that happened earlier this year and that the system was not compromised today.

“That notice has been up on our website since February," FLVS spokesperson Tania Clow said Monday. “These are two separate instances.”

Clow said FLVS administrators hope to have the system back online later Monday.

For more information, go to vsa.flvs.net.



