Orange City police officer shoots at suspected car thief, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - An Orange City police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon as several officers attempted to pull over a possible stolen vehicle, a spokesperson for the Orange City Police Department said.

There are multiple scenes connected with the incident but one officer fired a weapon in the 2500 block of Enterprise Road. Officers also responded to another location on Amhurst Drive.

Officials did not say if the suspect fired a weapon. All officers on the scene are safe.

