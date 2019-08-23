Orange County Animal Services takes in truckload of cats

Some of the cats and kittens the Orange County Animal Services needs to find homes for after a truckload of cats was discovered by law enforcement officials. (Image: Kellen Harrel/WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with Orange County Animal Services said the shelter is in critical need to find homes for nearly 300 cats and kittens after taking in dozens of cats seized by law enforcement officials after their owners intended to release them in North Florida.

Law enforcement officers pulled over a box truck on Aug. 14 containing 88 cats, according to a news release. The owners had been evicted from their home and were driving the cats in 90-degree temperatures to release them in North Florida.

Realizing the danger of the situation, law enforcement officials took the animals to Orange County Animal Services were they were quarantined, according to the shelter. The quarantine was lifted Friday meaning the shelter can now find homes for the cats.

With the addition of the 88 cats, the shelter now has 282 cats and kittens under its care. OCAS is seeking help from local and statewide rescue organizations to find homes for the felines, however, of the 86 organizations it partners with only 10 can take in cats from the shelter.

"Over the years I have seen these dedicated rescue organizations and the network of active adopters rally together time and again to help the shelter when it's facing a sudden influx of pets in need," OCAS communications manager Kristin Tsukamoto said. "It's nothing short of a miracle when our community unites to find placement for animals in dire circumstances and it is my sincere hope, and the hope of the shelter's staff and volunteers, that this can happen again. These cats deserve a second chance."

Learn more about adopting or fostering at orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net.

