First woman chief of Orange County Corrections retiring, earns top national honors

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Florida Corrections Chief Cornita A. Riley is this week's Getting Results Award winner.

Appointed in 2013, Riley became the first African-American woman to lead the department. She announced her retirement in May and will step down this month.

Riley was recognized as the top jail administrator earlier this year by the American Jail Association. The award goes to those who employ innovative approaches to jail operations.

"It is the staff that really truly, truly, truly has distinguished our jail and the programs that we do as best in the business," she said.

News 6 anchor Matt Austin sat down with Riley to discuss some of the programs that have made a difference to staff members and inmates as well as her motivation for retirement.

"My belief is we need to develop opportunities that help the individual that has made up their mind that they want to have a more productive life," she said, when asked about her management philosophy. "I think one of the worst things you can do is have a person that wants to do better and then not provide the resources for them to do better."

For her part she has provided those resources for both the inmates and staffers.

Under her leadership, the jail started several re-entry programs designed to help inmates. These include a construction program, a culinary program as well as several behavioral change programs.

Riley has also encouraged promotion throughout the department, partnering with Valencia College to offer educational and leadership development.

"Our staff understands continuous education, continuous training and continuous development," she said. "From the most entry level position all the way up to the chief's office. If this is the position you desire to hold then there are a set of skills that you need to possess."

Safety is also a top priority. Riley oversaw the installation of body scan machines on the booking floor where daily inmate workers exit and re-enter the compound. She also restored the K-9 unit, adding two dogs that can detect drugs and cellphones.

"We have to be focused on operating a safe environment so that they go home to their family the same way they walked in here and so that the inmate population is also able to be served and that when they leave our care and our custody that they do leave better than when they came in."

Regarding her retirement, she says it's simply time to pass the baton to someone else."I just think it's a good time to do some other things and spend time with my husband and my children," she said, adding that her passion for helping others remains strong.

Riley has accepted a consulting position with the Moss Group, a Washington, D.C.-based criminal justice consulting firm.

