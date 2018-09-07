Orange County nonprofits combine efforts to lead at-risk youth on right path

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Boys 2 Men mentoring program and Salt of Heaven are improving the lives of dozens of children in Orange County.



"We felt that it was our duty, our job to step in to help raise these boys who may be fatherless and have not encountered consistency ever in life," said Daniel Ings, co-founder and director of Boys 2 Men.



Two years ago, Daniel and Naomi Ings founded Boys 2 Men, a mentoring program that encourages children who are in danger of going down the wrong path.



"We are consistent. We're there, supporting in the school, supporting at home, whatever way possible. We try to be there for these boy to help keep them out of trouble," Daniel Ings said.



"Many times the environment is the cause and the root of the issues our children are going through," Naomi Ings said, referring to the crime and drugs that are regularly seen in some of Orange County's neighborhoods.



"That's what they know, that's what they see, so they believe that's all there is and so they model after the gang member," Naomi Ings said.

Steve Salters, the vice president for Salt of Heaven in Orlando, said it also comes down to father figures.



"The average father is only spending 10 minutes with their child every day, the average father...that's not good," Salters said.

Salt of Heaven recently joined forces with the Boys 2 Men mentoring program to focus on helping at-risk boy and girls succeed.



"We have come up with a passport exposure program to get these kids out of their environment so they can see that there is another outlet for them to succeed in life," Salters said the new initiative.

The two nonprofits are stronger together, both organizations' leaders say.



"Often times, single parents feel like they have to do it alone and at Salt of Heaven and Boys 2 Men, we want them to know that there is help here in the community that will assist them with their children," Naomi Ings said.

Jy'Ocie Davis, 16, is one of the students benefiting from their combined efforts. He said at home he doesn't have a father figure to count on.



"I get to learn simple things like tying a tie, writing a check, writing in cursive," Davis said.



