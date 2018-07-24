Trying to keep your child entertained and away from the TV?

ORLANDO, Fla. - They swing into the air from 22 feet above the ground, climb up a silk rope and turn upside down and jump, flip and jump some more. What are they?

Trapezists in the making, attending Orlando's Circus School during their summer break.

"The trapeze is really fun. Other camps are more like laid (back). This one is more like fun," 10-year-old Emily Creaser said about her first time at a different type of summer camp.

Emily's mother, Tatiana Creaser, said she researched several options online before she came across the Orlando Circus School summer camp and decided to sign up her daughter.

"This looked like something really fun, that would be different -- something she hadn't tried before," Tatiana Creaser said. "Once I saw this I was like, 'OK, we gotta try this.'"

Tiffany Lamwatt, the head aerial coach at the school, said it's not like other summertime activities.

"A lot of kids, especially now, don't like going outside in the sun. It's really hot, but this is very different," Lamwatt said. "This one is very different. It's not just like going out and playing soccer."

Lamwatt said she's been working with children at the camp for six years and there's a lot to the art.

"We have our flying trapeze, trampoline and tumbling, our aerial apparatuses" Lamwatt said.

The school not only provides them with physical activities, but also helps them develop critical thinking skills.

"Having to think about where their hands are suppose to be, how they have to squeeze all their muscles, to just perform a back tuck. It's a lot of coordination that they develop when they come to us," Lamwatt, who's a dancer herself, said.

The school also gives the children a chance to overcome a certain fear.

"A lot of people are scared of heights, but it's something they overcome when they come here 'cause it's that trust in your instructor, then trust in yourself that you can do it," Lamwatt said.

The school was founded 10 years ago by Victor Bryndine, a former Cirque du Soleil performer.

The summer camp program operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, check out the school's Facebook page.

