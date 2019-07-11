Orlando City moves to semis of Open Cup after win in PKs against New York

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City is moving on to the semi-finals of the Open Cup after a win in penalty kicks against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

The game was tied 1-1 after 90 minutes. Neither team scored in extra time.

The game was decided on penalty kicks, Orlando City had the 5-4 advantage after an Adam Grinwis save.

WHAT A MOMENT! 😈 @agrinny closed it down and sends us onward! #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/s3lB1iRZpl — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 11, 2019

This is the first time Orlando City has advanced to the semi-finals of the Open Cup.

The next Open Cup game for Orlando City is on Aug. 7 against the Atlanta United.

