Orlando City moves to semis of Open Cup after win in PKs against New York

First time Orlando City has advance to semis of Open Cup

By ClickOrlando Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City is moving on to the semi-finals of the Open Cup after a win in penalty kicks against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

The game was tied 1-1 after 90 minutes. Neither team scored in extra time.

The game was decided on penalty kicks, Orlando City had the 5-4 advantage after an Adam Grinwis save. 

This is the first time Orlando City has advanced to the semi-finals of the Open Cup.

The next Open Cup game for Orlando City is on Aug. 7 against the Atlanta United. 

