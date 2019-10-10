Orlando City SC transforms baseball field into new home arena

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has successfully obtained an additional facility in Osceola County adding the 5,400-seat stadium located on the grounds of the club's new training complex at Osceola Heritage Park.

The stadium will become the new home field for Orlando City B starting in 2020.

The area, which was once a baseball park, will go through a redevelopment phase to become a soccer-specific field ahead of the 2020 United Soccer League League One season.

The field will be used for soccer matches as well as other events.

"The addition of Osceola County Stadium is another major step in the growth and expansion of our Club infrastructure alongside Exploria Stadium, the Orlando City SC Training Complex at Osceola Heritage Park and the Orlando Pride training facility at Sylvan Lake Park," Orlando City SC Chief Executive Officer Alex Leitão said. "Not only will the stadium provide a new home field for Orlando City B, but it will complete the move in having our entire men's development structure at one location; a location that all players, from our Development Academy to USL League One to the First Team, will call home. We are extremely excited to expand our training complex and to reinforce our commitment with a high-class soccer infrastructure for our players, staff and fans."

The move comes after the club relocated its training operations to the Orlando City SC Training Complex at Osceola Heritage Park, a move that was announced earlier this year.

"The addition of Orlando City B to our stadium is very exciting. This, in addition to the previously announced training complex, marks another milestone in our growth as we welcome the world of soccer to our facility," remarked Robb Larson, general manager of OHP/ASM Global.

Orlando City B's new home field will feature Latitude 36 Bermudagrass, which is the playing surface at Exploria Stadium, the training fields at Osceola Heritage Park and the Orlando Pride's soon-to-be training facility at Sylvan Lake Park.

The Orlando City SC Training Complex will feature four fields. Three will have natural grass and one will be equipped with artificial turf.

The building will also be home to a fitness, training and recovery center, a players' lounge, a meal room and a film room.

"The complex will serve as the official training grounds of Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC, Orlando City B and the Orlando City Development Academy to build the Club's development pyramid and lay a pathway for players from the Academy to the Club's First Team. "The First Team will be allocated two of the grass fields, with OCB and the Development Academy sharing the remaining grass field and the turf field," Orlando City SC Communications said in a news release.

