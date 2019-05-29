Orlando leaders consider banning single-use plastics from city buildings, property

ORLANDO, Fla. - The City Beautiful is working to become more eco-friendly by eliminating single-use plastics under a new proposal.

Orlando city leaders are pushing to eliminate plastic bags, straws and styrofoam from city operated buildings and events held on city owned property.

The proposal was passed by the city's operations committee Tuesday and will go before city commissioners Monday for a vote.

Super Rico, a Colombian restaurant, had already made the move to use eco-friendly materials before the city asked.

Owner Steven Snyder said he decided to go eco-friendly this past year.

"As we've grown, I've tried to figure out more ways to be more conscious as a small business," Snyder said.

He said the cost factor is a little more on the front side, but he's looking at the bigger picture.

"It's definitely cheaper to have styrofoam," Snyder said. "Even if I'm spending a few more cents per takeout, I feel more comfortable with the fact that we're taking some type of social responsibility as part of our model here at Rico."

Chris Castro with the city of Orlando has spoken with local tenants about the push to eliminate plastics in the city over the past few months.

"This covers Amway Center, Camping World Stadium, Dr. Phillips Center, all of the museums at Loch Haven Park. It covers public right of way like food trucks," Castro said.

If approved, business owners would have four months to make the changes on Oct. 1, implementation will officially begin.

As for enforcement, the city could revoke lease renewal or hold the deposit for events that were held on their property.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.