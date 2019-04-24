Toronto leads Orlando by 20 at the half in Game 5

The Orlando Magic need a Game 5 win against the Toronto Raptors to keep the team's season alive.
Toronto had a 20-point lead going into the half of Game 5.
The Raptors won three straight games after the Magic won Game 1 of the first-round series.
Going into the game Toronto was a 11.5-point Las Vegas favorite to win the game.
Toronto has been the Vegas favorite in each game this season.
The winner of the series will play against the Philadelphia 76ers or the Brooklyn Nets in the next round.
Game 6: April 25**
Game 7: April 27**
**If necessary
