Orlando mayoral candidate Sam Ings says protecting the citizens of Orlando is in his DNA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Commissioner Sam Ings is one of a handful of candidates who have filed to run for mayor against longtime incumbent Buddy Dyer.

Ings was elected in 2006 to represent District 6, which encompasses MetroWest, Holden Heights and Washington Heights. Before he became commissioner, Ings spent more than 30 years with the Orlando Police Department and became the first African-American officer from OPD to graduate from the FBI National Academy.

He told investigator Mike Holfeld on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" that protecting the citizens of Orlando is in his DNA. His father joined OPD in 1965.

"My father was a member of the Orlando Police Department and was the first black detective with the department," Ings said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who filed for re-election in February, has held the seat since 2003. He has name recognition, campaign funding and is popular within the community, but Ings believes it's time for a change.

"Buddy has been there for 16 years and 16 years is enough," Ings said. "It's time to go because we need fresh ideas and new perspective."

The Orlando mayoral election will be held Nov. 5.

