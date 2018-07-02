Orlando parents: Get your kids immunized ahead of back-to-school rush

Doralissa Villaman,15, receives a flu vaccination from pediatrician Dr. Amanda Porro M.D. during a visit to the Miami Children's Hospital on January 7, 2015 in Coral Gables, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s time to get children their back-to-school immunizations, and the sooner you do it, the less of a wait you might have.

You can, of course, use your child’s pediatrician, but you can also go to your local Department of Health.

Department of Health requirements are different for each county — some you need to make an appointment during certain hours, and others you can just walk in.

Either way, bring your shot records, ID cards and insurance cards. In some cases, the immunizations may be free.

For a link to the immunization schedule so you know what your child needs, click here.

For specific information, click on your county below:

Sumter

Flagler

Brevard

Marion

Orange

Seminole

Volusia

Lake

Osceola



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.