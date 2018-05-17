Orlando parrot uses Alexa to run household

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tech-savvy parrot is making international headlines for using devices many people are still trying to figure out.

Petra, an African grey Congo parrot, tells Amazon's Alexa how to control household items.

"Alexa, turn all the lights off," is something her owner said happens a lot.

"First, you're like half awake and ... like, 'Was that a dream? Did that just happen?'" said her owner. "All day, every day, it's all lights on, all lights off."

Petra's high-tech know-how has made her an internet sensation. Her owner manages her YouTube channel, where she has more than 12,000 subscribers. Videos of Petra interacting with Alexa are posted there.

"Alexa, all lights on," one video shows.

Petra's owner said she knew she was special when she started speaking at an earlier age that usual for her species.

According to veterinarians, African grey Congo parrots can live as long as 50 to 70 years.

Petra's owner said she is only 4 years old, and she already knows how to speak more than 300 words.

Her next skill? Her owner said she's learning how to use Google Home.

For now, she settles for a simple peanut as a reward.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.